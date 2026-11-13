Franklin’s hospitality and cleaning scene is busy right now, with several places hiring for hands-on roles. If you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: K&D CleanPro

K&D CleanPro Location: Franklin, NC (medical office)

(medical office) Type: Part-time, Contract (about 15 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $20/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 3 hours/night, after 5 PM

Steady evening cleaning job in a medical office, perfect if you want extra income after your day job. You’ll handle basic cleaning, trash, and sanitizing, with chances for more hours and long-term growth if you’re reliable.

Employer: Hampton Inn, Franklin NC

Location: Franklin, NC (244 Cunningham Rd.)

(244 Cunningham Rd.) Type: Full-time / Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Day shifts, all days – weekends required

Hotel housekeeping role where you’ll clean guest rooms and public areas, handle laundry, and respond to guest requests. Open interviews daily, 9 AM–4 PM, so you can walk in and apply on the spot; employee hotel discounts are included.

Employer: Hampton Inn, Franklin NC

Location: Franklin, NC (244 Cunningham Rd.)

(244 Cunningham Rd.) Type: Part-time (20–30 hours/week)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Day shifts, all days

Hands-on hotel maintenance job doing basic repairs, preventive upkeep, and some landscaping. Good fit if you have general skills in areas like HVAC, plumbing, electrical, or painting; open interviews daily, 9 AM–4 PM.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—getting your foot in the door often leads to better hours and roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.