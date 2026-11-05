New Accounting Firm Opens Inside Chamber Building

Alter Accounting CPA PLLC, led by Jeremy Qualls, CPA, EA, has opened at 98 Hyatt Road, Office 1, inside the Franklin Chamber of Commerce building, offering accounting and tax services. The firm focuses on contractors and builders in the construction and skilled trades, and also serves local business owners and retirees with tax preparation and financial planning. Qualls brings experience as a former infantry Marine and journeyman electrician, giving him insight into the needs of trade and construction clients.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Franklin, NC Chamber of Commerce