Franklin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both local providers and travelers. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look this week.

Employer: ForwardDental (supported by Heartland Dental)

ForwardDental (supported by Heartland Dental) Location: Franklin, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base with uncapped earning potential (exact amount not listed)

Modern, tech-forward office with tools like an iTero scanner and AI support, plus full clinical autonomy. Strong perks: PTO, health insurance, retirement plans, stock options, CE, and 1:1 mentorship to grow your skills and career.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Franklin, WI

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $2,794 per week (based on 10-hour day shifts)

12-week travel contract in a Cardiac Cath Lab with 10-hour day shifts and a pay package that includes a tax-free stipend (amount to be confirmed). Good fit if you want strong weekly pay, a set schedule, and support from a nurse-founded agency.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Location: Franklin, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on advanced endodontic care: root canals, retreatments, and endodontic surgery using rotary instruments and digital imaging. Ideal if you enjoy complex cases, clear patient communication, and working closely with referring dentists.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.