Franklin’s plants are busy right now, and several employers are hiring for hands-on and leadership roles. If you like making things, keeping machines running, or leading a crew, these are worth a look.

Employer: Amphenol CIT

Amphenol CIT Location: Franklin, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead a production team making high‑performance wire, cable, and medical devices used in aerospace, defense, space, and more. This role owns the weekly production schedule, uses Lean tools and KPIs, and is ideal if you have 3+ years of manufacturing leadership and want to grow in a global company.

Employer: Quad

Location: Franklin, WI

Type: Full-time

Shift: Mon–Fri, 1 pm–9 pm + $3.00 shift premium

Pay: $18.00–$21.00+ per hour, based on experience and work history

Work in a modern packaging plant handling recyclables with forklifts/tuggers, balers, and shredders. Good fit if you like physical work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours with a company that will train you on equipment and offers room to grow.

Employer: Krones

Location: Franklin, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role over maintenance techs and facilities, reporting into VP of Manufacturing Operations. You’ll own preventive/predictive maintenance, facilities systems (HVAC, electrical, compressed air), capital projects, and reliability metrics—great for someone with 7–10 years in maintenance and 5+ years leading teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good manufacturing jobs in Franklin tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.