Healthcare hiring around Franklin, WI is steady right now, with options both for hands-on clinical support and for experienced dentists looking to grow.

Employer: Wellpath

Wellpath Location: Franklin, WI

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE), 8-hour shifts, rotating weekends/holidays, self-scheduling

Salary: Not listed

Work in a correctional healthcare setting, supporting RNs with patient histories, meds, phlebotomy, and crisis response. This role stands out for its mission-driven focus on underserved patients, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k, DailyPay, tuition help), and ongoing training in a team environment.

Employer: ForwardDental (supported by Heartland Dental)

(supported by Heartland Dental) Location: Franklin, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base with uncapped earning potential (exact amount not listed)

Lead a busy general practice with full clinical autonomy, a high-performing support team, and cutting-edge tech like iTero, WaveOne Gold, and VideaHealth AI. You’ll get strong CE and mentorship, stock opportunities, and a comprehensive benefits package while focusing on patient-centered care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—employers often consider a range of experience levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.