Franklin’s education scene is busy right now—great options whether you love the classroom, the shop floor, or the music studio. Here are several local roles where you can teach, mentor, and really shape lives.

Employer: API Heat Transfer (General ThermoDynamics)

API Heat Transfer (General ThermoDynamics) Location: Franklin, WI

Type: Part-time (up to 24 hours/week)

Part-time (up to 24 hours/week) Salary: Competitive hourly pay (not listed)

Teach hands-on skills to maintenance techs, toolmakers, and operators working with copper-brass heat exchanger equipment. Ideal if you have 10+ years in industrial maintenance or tooling and want a flexible schedule while mentoring the next generation.

Employer: Academy of Performing Arts

Academy of Performing Arts Location: Franklin & Oak Creek, WI

Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: $20.00 – $29.00 per hour

Give private lessons in piano and/or violin while APA handles marketing, billing, and scheduling. Great if you love working with kids and families and want to build a steady teaching schedule without hunting for your own students.

Employer: Indian Community School, Inc.

Location: Franklin, WI

Type: Full-time, school year (200-day contract)

Full-time, school year (200-day contract) Salary: $73,000 – $90,000 per year

Lead a full student support team at a K4–8 school serving Native American students on a beautiful 178-acre campus. Perfect for a licensed Wisconsin administrator or pupil services leader who wants to build a strong, culturally responsive support system.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and send that application while it’s fresh in your mind.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.