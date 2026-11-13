Healthcare hiring is steady in Franklin, WI right now, with options from hands-on patient care to high-level leadership. If you’re in healthcare and open to a move, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ascension

Ascension Location: Franklin, WI (Ascension Franklin – Med Surg)

(Ascension Franklin – Med Surg) Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Support patients with daily care, vital sign monitoring, and safe transfers while keeping rooms clean and ready. You’ll use your CNA/WI Nurse Aide Registry status and BLS to work closely with nurses, with strong benefits like health coverage, PTO, retirement match, and tuition support.

Employer: Physician Pivot (supporting Northwestern Mutual)

(supporting Northwestern Mutual) Location: Franklin, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $220,000–$330,000 + incentives

Senior physician role leading medical standards for life, disability, and long-term care products. Ideal for a Board-certified MD/DO (IM, FM, or Med/Peds) with at least 3 years of clinical experience who wants to move into risk assessment, underwriting guidance, and cross-functional leadership.

Employer: Ascension

Ascension Location: Franklin, WI (Ascension Franklin – Imaging)

(Ascension Franklin – Imaging) Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Perform routine and complex echo studies, capture high-quality images, and work closely with physicians to support fast, accurate diagnoses. Requires BLS and eligibility for ARDMS/CCI/ARRT-type credentials, with strong benefits, PTO, and tuition support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.