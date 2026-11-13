Franklin’s retail scene is busy right now, with big chains hiring for both in-store and online shopping roles. Good mix of full-time and part-time if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Franklin, WI

Franklin, WI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the grocery department while giving friendly, helpful service. You’ll help with stocking, freshness checks, safety, and supporting the department manager with sales and quality standards.

Employer: Pick n Save

Location: Franklin, WI

Franklin, WI Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and pack online grocery orders, keep items fresh and accurate, and bring orders out to customers’ cars. Good fit if you like working on your own, staying organized, and moving around instead of sitting at a desk.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Franklin, WI

Franklin, WI Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting pay varies by experience and location (not fully listed)

Keep the store running smoothly by unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and helping customers find what they need. This is a physical, fast-paced role with access to health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount if you qualify.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.