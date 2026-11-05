🏭 Franklin, WI Manufacturing: Multiple Openings With Solid Pay

Franklin’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with new plants and long-time employers all hiring. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and room to grow, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Quad

Location: Franklin, WI

Type: Full-time (flexible to work 1st or 2nd shift)

Pay: $17–$19/hour+ (depending on experience)

Support die-cutting equipment by pulling, prepping, and checking dies using hand and small power tools. Good fit if you have print/die-cutting experience (or want to learn), can lift up to 50 lbs, and like a mix of mechanical work and troubleshooting.

Employer: Modine Manufacturing Company

Location: Franklin, WI

Type: Full-time

Hands-on assembly work for a global heating, cooling, and ventilation manufacturer. Role details aren’t fully listed, but Modine highlights strong benefits like paid vacation, 401(k), health/dental/vision, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Amphenol CIT

Location: Franklin, WI

Type: Full-time

Program, set up, and run CNC machines to make precision parts for aerospace, medical, and other high-tech industries. Best for machinists with several years of experience who can read blueprints, use gauges and calipers, and work independently in a lean manufacturing environment.

Employer: S&C Electric Company (100% employee-owned)

Location: Franklin, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (7:00 am–3:30 pm)

Estimated Pay: $44,530 – $58,999.60/year + annual incentive plan

Inspect fabricated parts and assemblies to make sure they meet strict specs for power grid equipment. Great if you have 3+ years of manufacturing inspection, can read mechanical drawings and use micrometers/calipers, and want a quality-focused role with strong benefits and employee ownership.

(Duplicate Indeed listing not repeated.)

Employer: Cintas

Location: Franklin, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Load and unload company trucks with uniforms, mats, and other rental products in a fast-paced warehouse. Expect lots of standing, lifting, and moving, plus solid benefits, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and paid time off.

Employer: Yaskawa America, Inc. – Drives & Motion Division

Location: Franklin, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Thu, 5:00 am–3:00 pm)

Pay: Starting at $19.18/hour+ (depending on experience)

Assemble, wire, solder, and prep electrical/mechanical components with on-the-job training and benefits starting day 1. Perfect if you want three-day weekends, steady hours, and a clean manufacturing environment.

Employer: Saputo Inc.

Location: Franklin, WI

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Run and maintain packaging/production machines at a large, modern dairy facility. You’ll handle changeovers, basic repairs, quality checks, and sanitation while working in a cold/variable-temperature plant with strong benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Modine Manufacturing Company

Location: Franklin, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Lead quality efforts on the production floor while coaching team members and supporting Modine’s clean-air and thermal solutions. Good match if you have solid manufacturing quality experience and want leadership responsibilities plus strong health, retirement, and leave benefits.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—manufacturing roles in Franklin tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.