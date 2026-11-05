🏥 Franklin, WI Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Leadership Roles

Healthcare hiring around Franklin, WI is steady right now, with options from hands-on patient care to high-level leadership. Here are a few strong picks worth a closer look.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Franklin, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle complex root canals, retreatments, and endodontic surgery using rotary instrumentation and digital imaging. Great fit if you enjoy detailed clinical work, collaborating with referring dentists, and providing calm, clear communication to patients.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Franklin, WI

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $3,497 per week (based on 9-hour shifts / 40 hours per week, per listing)

(based on 9-hour shifts / 40 hours per week, per listing) Shift: Days, ~8A–5P , 40 hours/week

, 40 hours/week Start date: 11/22/2026 (subject to confirmation)

Cath Lab Tech role with aggressive compensation packages, day-1 medical, dental, and vision, plus 401(k), CEUs, and travel stipends for those who qualify. Ideal if you like short-term assignments, steady hours, and strong benefits while you travel.

Employer: Ascension

Location: Listed as Franklin, WI (role description notes Milwaukee, WI )

Listed as (role description notes ) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior physician leader role setting the clinical vision and overseeing quality, residency programs, and strategic goals across the organization. Comes with annual bonus eligibility, comprehensive health coverage, employer-matched 403(b), PTO, tuition support, and strong family and wellness benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details that might fit what you need.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.