🛒 Franklin, WI Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Franklin’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid customer-facing roles are open right now. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Franklin, WI

Franklin, WI Type: Part-time

Help customers check out smoothly at Lowe’s, from running the register to answering quick questions. This role stands out for its flexible schedules, 10% associate discount, and access to health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and stock purchase options for eligible associates.

Employer: Pick 'n Save

Location: Franklin, WI

Franklin, WI Type: Part-time

Be the behind-the-scenes hero who shops customers’ online orders, keeps items fresh, and loads groceries into cars. Good fit if you like moving around, working fairly independently, and giving friendly service without being stuck at a register all day.

Employer: Quad

Location: Franklin, WI

Franklin, WI Type: Not listed

Customer-focused role with Quad, supporting quality and service for their clients. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, like solving problems, and want experience with a large, well-known employer.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local roles like this tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.