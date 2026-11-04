🔧 Franklin, WI Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Franklin has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from entry-level shop work to leading maintenance for a whole building. Good mix of full-time and part-time, with room to grow.

Employer: M&J Krueger Trucking, LLC

M&J Krueger Trucking, LLC Location: Franklin, WI (6705 W. Ryan Road)

(6705 W. Ryan Road) Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off, advancement opportunities

Family-owned truck repair shop looking for a motivated entry-level mechanic / shop assistant. You’ll help maintain the shop and property, assist techs with repairs, run parts, do basic maintenance, and sometimes help with roadside service calls. Great fit if you have basic mechanical knowledge, a clean driving record, and want to learn the trade in a modern, well-equipped shop.

Employer: Brenwood Park Assisted Living

Location: Franklin, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead all building, equipment, and grounds upkeep for an assisted living community. You’ll handle preventative maintenance, troubleshoot issues, coordinate licensed vendors, and help residents with moves and small repairs. Best for someone with building maintenance experience (plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanics) who can work independently and keep things safe and running smoothly.

Employer: Sunshine Cleaning Company

Location: Franklin Industrial Park, Franklin, WI

Type: Part-time, in person

Schedule: Mon, Wed, Fri – 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM (about 12 hours/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

Evening cleaning role keeping client spaces clean and sanitary—sweeping, mopping, sanitizing surfaces, and some floor care with buffers. Good side job if you’re dependable, can handle cleaning chemicals and some lifting, and have reliable transportation (not on a bus line).

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local spots like these tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.