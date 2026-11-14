undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Franklin
📅 Saturday in Franklin: craft fair, coat drive, shows & more
2 days ago
📅 Busy Saturday events and coat drive in Franklin
Here’s what’s going on Saturday, November 14 in and around Franklin, MA:
- Winter Coat Drive – Ongoing community coat collection (see linked post for details).
- 9:00 AM – 51st Annual Craft Fair at Tri-County Regional VTHS.
- 9:00 AM – Thrifty Threads thrift shop at Franklin Federated Church.
- 10:00 AM – Franklin Fire Dept Open House at 40 W Central St.
- 10:00 AM – Franklin Historical Museum open (always free).
- 2:00 PM – “Urinetown” performance at Dean College Main Stage Theater.
- 7:00 PM – Ken Barney live music at Finnegans Wake, Walpole, MA.
- 7:30 PM – “Urinetown” evening performance at Dean College Main Stage Theater.
- 8:00 PM – Karaoke at The Raillery (Raillery Public House).
There are no Town meetings today.
See the full Community Event Calendar at https://bit.ly/FranklinCommunityCalendar or submit your own event at https://bit.ly/Submit2Calendar.
More Info: Franklin Matters: What's happening in Franklin, MA...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.