📅 Busy Saturday events and coat drive in Franklin

Here’s what’s going on Saturday, November 14 in and around Franklin, MA:

Winter Coat Drive – Ongoing community coat collection (see linked post for details).

– Ongoing community coat collection (see linked post for details). 9:00 AM – 51st Annual Craft Fair at Tri-County Regional VTHS .

at . 9:00 AM – Thrifty Threads thrift shop at Franklin Federated Church .

thrift shop at . 10:00 AM – Franklin Fire Dept Open House at 40 W Central St .

at . 10:00 AM – Franklin Historical Museum open (always free ).

open (always ). 2:00 PM – “Urinetown” performance at Dean College Main Stage Theater .

performance at . 7:00 PM – Ken Barney live music at Finnegans Wake, Walpole, MA .

at . 7:30 PM – “Urinetown” evening performance at Dean College Main Stage Theater .

evening performance at . 8:00 PM – Karaoke at The Raillery (Raillery Public House).

There are no Town meetings today.

See the full Community Event Calendar at https://bit.ly/FranklinCommunityCalendar or submit your own event at https://bit.ly/Submit2Calendar.