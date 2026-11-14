📢 Hear details from the Oct. 13 Franklin School Committee meeting

This post shares two audio segments from the October 13, 2026 Franklin School Committee meeting.

Student Achievement Signage Project update (about 24 minutes)

Project team gives an update on new signs to celebrate student teams and champions.

Donors will be recognized on the back of the sign.

A pre-bid meeting is coming up, with bids due Oct. 22 .

. Target completion is Dec 2026 , or when fundraising is finished. “No donation is too small.”

, or when fundraising is finished. “No donation is too small.” Slides: https://photos.app.goo.gl/XNsdT3YEp4W9eEzEA

Audio: FM #1857 – https://franklin-ma-matters.captivate.fm/episode/fm-1857-school-cmte-mtg-student-achievement-10-13-26/

Superintendent’s Goals (about 34 minutes)

Committee discusses feedback on the Superintendent’s goals, including student metrics, long‑range planning, and possibly weighting goals.

Superintendent will update the goals document during the year with links to evidence.

Goals were approved 7–0 by roll‑call vote.

by roll‑call vote. Slides: https://photos.app.goo.gl/YUU7cyLgHXLemLgJ6

Audio: FM #1858 – https://franklin-ma-matters.captivate.fm/episode/fm-1858-school-cmte-mtg-superintendents-goals-10-13-26/

You can also watch the Franklin TV replay on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PnpWxfXwZgU.

Questions or want to help cover meetings? Email shersteve@gmail.com.