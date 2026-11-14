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Franklin
📅 Franklin School Committee recap: signage project & Supt. goals
2 days ago
📢 Hear details from the Oct. 13 Franklin School Committee meeting
This post shares two audio segments from the October 13, 2026 Franklin School Committee meeting.
- Student Achievement Signage Project update (about 24 minutes)
- Project team gives an update on new signs to celebrate student teams and champions.
- Donors will be recognized on the back of the sign.
- A pre-bid meeting is coming up, with bids due Oct. 22.
- Target completion is Dec 2026, or when fundraising is finished. “No donation is too small.”
- Slides: https://photos.app.goo.gl/XNsdT3YEp4W9eEzEA
- Audio: FM #1857 – https://franklin-ma-matters.captivate.fm/episode/fm-1857-school-cmte-mtg-student-achievement-10-13-26/
- Superintendent’s Goals (about 34 minutes)
- Committee discusses feedback on the Superintendent’s goals, including student metrics, long‑range planning, and possibly weighting goals.
- Superintendent will update the goals document during the year with links to evidence.
- Goals were approved 7–0 by roll‑call vote.
- Slides: https://photos.app.goo.gl/YUU7cyLgHXLemLgJ6
- Audio: FM #1858 – https://franklin-ma-matters.captivate.fm/episode/fm-1858-school-cmte-mtg-superintendents-goals-10-13-26/
You can also watch the Franklin TV replay on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PnpWxfXwZgU.
Questions or want to help cover meetings? Email shersteve@gmail.com.
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