📅 Trans Day of Remembrance vigil in Franklin

A community Trans Day of Remembrance Vigil will be held on Friday, November 20 at 7:00 PM at the First Universalist Society of Franklin, 262 Chestnut Street.

This is a community vigil hosted by the Franklin LGBTQ Alliance, not a religious service. All are invited to come together to remember and honor members of the trans community who have been lost this year due to violence.

For more information about the event or if you need support, visit the Franklin LGBTQ Alliance Resource Page or the other links mentioned in the announcement.