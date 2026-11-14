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💰 Free confidential weekend food bags for FPS students
💰 Free weekend food bags for Franklin students
Franklin Public School students can get a free bag of food every week to take home for the weekend.
Each bag includes child-friendly, non-perishable items like cereal, pasta, snacks, and shelf-stable milk. The food is provided at no cost by the Franklin Food Pantry.
School staff discreetly send the food home once a week when school is in session, and participation is confidential.
If you’d like your child to join the program or have questions, contact your School Nurse, or reach out to Laura Du, Client Services Manager, at appointments@franklinfoodpantry.org or 508-528-3115.
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