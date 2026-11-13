undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Franklin
📅 The Shed opens early Nov 15 for Pats game & new brunch
11 days ago
📅 Sunday Funday brunch at The Shed in Franklin
The Shed in Franklin, MA is opening early at 9 AM this Sunday, 11/15 for Sunday Funday.
They’ll have the Patriots vs. Lions game on and are launching their new brunch menu the same morning.
If you’re looking for a spot to watch the game and grab brunch with friends or family, plan to head over when they open at 9 AM this Sunday, November 15.
Look for #theshedfranklin on social if you want more vibes from the place.
More Info: Franklin Matters: The Shed opens early for Sunday ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.