📅 Sunday Funday brunch at The Shed in Franklin

The Shed in Franklin, MA is opening early at 9 AM this Sunday, 11/15 for Sunday Funday.

They’ll have the Patriots vs. Lions game on and are launching their new brunch menu the same morning.

If you’re looking for a spot to watch the game and grab brunch with friends or family, plan to head over when they open at 9 AM this Sunday, November 15.

Look for #theshedfranklin on social if you want more vibes from the place.