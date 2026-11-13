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Franklin
📅 Friday events & coat drive in Franklin (Nov 13)
11 days ago
📅 Friday in Franklin: Events & Coat Drive (Nov 13)
Here’s what’s going on around Franklin, MA this Friday, November 13:
- Winter Coat Drive – Ongoing community coat collection (see linked post for details).
- 10:00 AM – Knitting Group at the Franklin Public Library.
- 1:00 PM – Thrifty Threads shop at Franklin Federated Church.
- 7:00 PM – Rising Stars Broadway Cabaret at THE BLACK BOX.
- 7:30 PM – *Urinetown*** at the **Dean College Main Stage Theater.
There are no Town meetings today.
Want more?
- Full Community Event Calendar: https://bit.ly/FranklinCommunityCalendar
- Add your own event: https://bit.ly/Submit2Calendar
- Senior Center November schedule: https://www.franklinma.gov/DocumentCenter/View/11398/November-2026?bidId=
- Town meeting calendar: https://www.franklinma.gov/Calendar.aspx
- School district calendar: https://franklinpublicschooldistrictma.sites.thrillshare.com/o/fpsd/page/school-calendar
More Info: Franklin Matters: What's happening in Franklin, MA...
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