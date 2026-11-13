📅 Friday in Franklin: Events & Coat Drive (Nov 13) Here’s what’s going on around Franklin, MA this Friday, November 13: Winter Coat Drive – Ongoing community coat collection (see linked post for details).

– Ongoing community coat collection (see linked post for details). 10:00 AM – Knitting Group at the Franklin Public Library .

at the . 1:00 PM – Thrifty Threads shop at Franklin Federated Church .

shop at . 7:00 PM – Rising Stars Broadway Cabaret at THE BLACK BOX .

at . 7:30 PM – *Urinetown*** at the **Dean College Main Stage Theater. There are no Town meetings today. Want more? Full Community Event Calendar : https://bit.ly/FranklinCommunityCalendar

: Add your own event: https://bit.ly/Submit2Calendar

Senior Center November schedule: https://www.franklinma.gov/DocumentCenter/View/11398/November-2026?bidId=

November schedule: Town meeting calendar : https://www.franklinma.gov/Calendar.aspx

: School district calendar: https://franklinpublicschooldistrictma.sites.thrillshare.com/o/fpsd/page/school-calendar

More Info: Franklin Matters: What's happening in Franklin, MA...