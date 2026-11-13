Girls Volleyball (Division 1 playoffs)

#5 Franklin 3 @ #4 Chelmsford 2 – Final

Franklin, the defending Division 1 state champion, was down 2–1 in sets and 24–22 in the fourth set before rallying to win that set 26–24 and then taking the deciding fifth set 15–11. The win sends Franklin to the state semifinals and ends Chelmsford’s season at 21–2.