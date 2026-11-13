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📅 Franklin High volleyball advances; football edged 34–33
📅 Franklin High sports results – Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026
Franklin High School teams were busy on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026:
Girls Volleyball (Division 1 playoffs)
#5 Franklin 3 @ #4 Chelmsford 2 – Final
Franklin, the defending Division 1 state champion, was down 2–1 in sets and 24–22 in the fourth set before rallying to win that set 26–24 and then taking the deciding fifth set 15–11. The win sends Franklin to the state semifinals and ends Chelmsford’s season at 21–2.
Non-Playoff Football
Franklin 33 @ Natick 34 – Final
Scoring highlights included touchdowns from Christian Primpas, Ethan Edmunds, Evan Valante, Christian Holmes, Cole Tarentino, and multiple big plays from Natick’s Matt Caissie.
A full volleyball game recap and other Hockomock League scores are available via HockomockSports.com (subscription required).
More Info: Franklin Matters: FHS volleyball wins to advance t...
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