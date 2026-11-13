Franklin’s logistics scene is busy right now—great time to move up if you’ve got planning or operations experience. Here are a couple of strong leadership roles worth a look.

Employer: Plansee USA LLC

Plansee USA LLC Location: Franklin, MA

Salary: $110,000–$130,000 base + bonus eligible

Type: Full-time, exempt

Lead production planning and logistics for a global high-tech metals manufacturer, sitting on the management team at the Franklin site. You’ll own planning between Sales and Production, improve warehouse and logistics processes, and work with customs and freight forwarders—ideal if you have 5–7+ years in manufacturing planning/warehousing and strong leadership skills.

Employer: RXO, Inc.

Location: Franklin, MA

Salary: $80,000–$85,000 + potential bonus/commission

Type: Full-time

Run day-to-day last mile delivery operations, from route planning and dispatch to supervising staff and contract carriers. This role fits someone with 5+ years logistics + supervisory experience who likes solving routing issues, mentoring a team, and keeping deliveries on time.

(Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same job: Manager Last Mile Operations – RXO)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hiring managers often flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.