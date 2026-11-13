🛒 Franklin, MA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Franklin’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring across town. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CROSSMARK / Product Connections (Acosta Group)

CROSSMARK / Product Connections (Acosta Group) Location: Franklin, MA

Type: Part-time / Internship-style retail role (up to ~25 hrs/week)

(up to ~25 hrs/week) Salary: $18.00/hr

In-store demo job where you prep and serve food samples, talk with shoppers, and show off new products. Good fit if you’re outgoing, can stand and walk most of your shift, and are comfortable using small kitchen appliances.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Location: 40 Franklin Village Dr, Franklin, MA

Type: Part-time, in-store retail

Salary: Not listed

Work in the bake shop helping customers with breads, cakes, and treats, plus keeping the area clean and stocked. Nice option if you enjoy a mix of customer service and light food prep in a busy grocery setting.

Employer: Men’s Wearhouse (Tailored Brands)

Location: Franklin, MA

Type: Full-time (up to 40 hrs/week as needed)

(up to 40 hrs/week as needed) Salary: $17.13–$27.42/hr (based on skills and experience)

Hands-on role doing clothing alterations, fittings, and garment repairs while working closely with customers and the sales team. Great if you have solid sewing skills, love detailed work, and want steady hours in a retail environment.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many stores have similar roles open and can be flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.