🚧 Franklin, MA Construction Jobs with Multiple $50–$65/hr Roles

Franklin’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for licensed pros and hands-on techs. If you’re in construction or skilled trades, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: West Shore Home

West Shore Home Location: Franklin, MA (South Boston–Franklin team)

(South Boston–Franklin team) Type: Full-time (W2)

Salary: Not listed

Join a fast-growing home remodeling brand doing service work on windows, doors, showers, and baths. You get company vehicle, gas, tools, paid training, benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and steady weekday hours starting at 6:30 AM.

Employer: Trueline Talent (for an employee-owned mechanical contractor)

(for an employee-owned mechanical contractor) Location: Franklin, MA (southern MA hub)

(southern MA hub) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50–$65/hour + annual bonus, profit sharing, ESOP

Lead crews on commercial, mechanical, process, and petroleum piping projects. This role is ideal if you hold a MA Journeyman Pipefitter license, like running work in the field, and want employee ownership, profit sharing, and steady overtime potential.

Employer: Trueline Talent (for an employee-owned mechanical contractor)

(for an employee-owned mechanical contractor) Location: Franklin, MA (southern MA hub)

(southern MA hub) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50–$65/hour + annual bonus, profit sharing, ESOP

Take the lead on power and control wiring for HVAC, plumbing, and process equipment—motors, pumps, chillers, boilers, VFDs, and more. Great fit if you have a MA Master Electrician license and want a key leadership role with ownership and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—good trade jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.