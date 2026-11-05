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Food & Drink
📅 Support FHS girls soccer with pizza on Nov. 4
3 days ago
📅 Pizza night fundraiser for FHS girls soccer
On Wednesday, November 4, from 4–8 PM, Bar Pizza & Salad Co. on Union St. is hosting a fundraiser for the Franklin High School girls soccer team.
Order takeout online or dine in and use the code PHSCS (no phone orders). When you do, 20% of your bill will help pay for Hockomock Champion jackets for the Varsity team, who went 11–0 in the Hock and finished #4 in the MIAA D1 Power Rankings.
Details:
- Date & time: Wed, Nov 4, 4–8 PM
- Place: Bar Pizza & Salad Co., Union St, Franklin
- How to help: Use code PHSCS online for takeout or mention it when dining in
- Benefit: 20% of proceeds go to FHS girls soccer jackets
Grab dinner, support a local restaurant, and help celebrate a championship season all at once.
More Info: Franklin Matters: Who doesn’t love pizza? Help the...
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