📅 Support FHS girls soccer with pizza on Nov. 4

📅 Pizza night fundraiser for FHS girls soccer

On Wednesday, November 4, from 4–8 PM, Bar Pizza & Salad Co. on Union St. is hosting a fundraiser for the Franklin High School girls soccer team.

Order takeout online or dine in and use the code PHSCS (no phone orders). When you do, 20% of your bill will help pay for Hockomock Champion jackets for the Varsity team, who went 11–0 in the Hock and finished #4 in the MIAA D1 Power Rankings.

Details:

Date & time: Wed, Nov 4, 4–8 PM

Place: Bar Pizza & Salad Co., Union St, Franklin

How to help: Use code PHSCS online for takeout or mention it when dining in

online for takeout or mention it when dining in Benefit: 20% of proceeds go to FHS girls soccer jackets

Grab dinner, support a local restaurant, and help celebrate a championship season all at once.