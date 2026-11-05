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📅 Thanksgiving wine pairing class at Franklin Wine Club
📅 Thanksgiving wine tasting & class at Franklin Liquors
The Franklin Wine Club is hosting a special sit-down wine tasting focused on Thanksgiving pairings.
Event details
- Date: Thursday, November 19
- Time: 7:00–8:30 PM
- Location: The Wine Room at Franklin Liquors
- Host: Roger Warner
This is a relaxed, seated wine education event (not a crowded walk-around). You’ll taste a lineup of Goldsmith Selections wines, including Cabernets, Pinot Noirs, and more, and learn how they pair with classic Thanksgiving dishes like roast turkey, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce.
Roger Warner brings 20+ years of wine industry experience and will guide you through the stories behind each bottle and why certain wines work with holiday foods.
Seats are limited for these sit-down tastings, so reserve your spot in advance to get ideas (and confidence) for wines to serve at your Thanksgiving table.
More Info: Franklin Matters: Exploring Goldsmith Wine Selecti...
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