📅 Thanksgiving wine pairing class at Franklin Wine Club

📅 Thanksgiving wine tasting & class at Franklin Liquors

The Franklin Wine Club is hosting a special sit-down wine tasting focused on Thanksgiving pairings.

Event details

Date: Thursday, November 19

Thursday, Time: 7:00–8:30 PM

Location: The Wine Room at Franklin Liquors

Host: Roger Warner

This is a relaxed, seated wine education event (not a crowded walk-around). You’ll taste a lineup of Goldsmith Selections wines, including Cabernets, Pinot Noirs, and more, and learn how they pair with classic Thanksgiving dishes like roast turkey, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce.

Roger Warner brings 20+ years of wine industry experience and will guide you through the stories behind each bottle and why certain wines work with holiday foods.

Seats are limited for these sit-down tastings, so reserve your spot in advance to get ideas (and confidence) for wines to serve at your Thanksgiving table.