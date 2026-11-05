📢 New owners bring fresh food focus to Dacey’s Market

📢 New owners and food focus at Dacey’s Market

A local family that has run Lincoln Street Market since 2013 is now the new owner of Dacey’s Market at 353 Lincoln Street, Franklin, MA.

They plan to keep what people already love about Dacey’s, but put a bigger focus on fresh, convenient food for busy mornings, lunches, and dinners. Planned additions include:

Fresh breakfast and quality coffee

and Pizza, salads, açaí bowls, smoothies

New sandwiches, prepared meals, soups, and grab‑and‑go options

These changes will roll out gradually as they update the space and test recipes.

They’re asking Franklin neighbors what food or drink they should introduce first and inviting people to: