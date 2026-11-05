undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Franklin
📢 New owners bring fresh food focus to Dacey’s Market
3 days ago
📢 New owners and food focus at Dacey’s Market
A local family that has run Lincoln Street Market since 2013 is now the new owner of Dacey’s Market at 353 Lincoln Street, Franklin, MA.
They plan to keep what people already love about Dacey’s, but put a bigger focus on fresh, convenient food for busy mornings, lunches, and dinners. Planned additions include:
- Fresh breakfast and quality coffee
- Pizza, salads, açaí bowls, smoothies
- New sandwiches, prepared meals, soups, and grab‑and‑go options
These changes will roll out gradually as they update the space and test recipes.
They’re asking Franklin neighbors what food or drink they should introduce first and inviting people to:
- Stop by the store, meet the family, and share ideas
- Like and follow Dacey’s Market on Facebook for menu launches, specials, and renovation updates
- Share the news with friends and neighbors.
More Info: Franklin Matters: Dacey's Market good changes comi...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
1