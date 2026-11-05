🚚 Franklin, MA Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Franklin’s logistics scene is busy right now, from high-tech manufacturing to hands-on moving work. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping things organized and moving on time.

Employer: Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Location: Franklin, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps materials flowing so manufacturing and customer orders stay on track. You’ll manage inventory, solve supply issues, lead cross-team coordination, and drive process improvements in a fast-paced production environment.

Employer: Eastside Movers

Location: Franklin, MA (in person)

Type: Other (hands-on, hourly)

Other (hands-on, hourly) Pay: $22.09 – $22.68 per hour + incentives

+ incentives Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off, flexible schedule

Great if you like active work and helping people on moving day. You’ll pack, lift, load, and unload items with care while working closely with a small team and dealing directly with customers.

Employer: Waters Corporation

Location: Franklin, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on inventory accuracy at a busy distribution center. You’ll dig into SAP data, track KPIs, fix inventory issues that affect picking and shipping, and partner with warehouse and planning teams to improve processes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and more local roles tend to pop up once you’re in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.