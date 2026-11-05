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Franklin

🚚 Franklin, MA Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyZOz_1Gn702uZ00

Franklin’s logistics scene is busy right now, from high-tech manufacturing to hands-on moving work. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping things organized and moving on time.

Analyst, Material Planning – Production Control

  • Employer: Dell Technologies
  • Location: Franklin, MA
  • Type: Full-time
  • Salary: Not listed

This role keeps materials flowing so manufacturing and customer orders stay on track. You’ll manage inventory, solve supply issues, lead cross-team coordination, and drive process improvements in a fast-paced production environment.

Mover/Packer

  • Employer: Eastside Movers
  • Location: Franklin, MA (in person)
  • Type: Other (hands-on, hourly)
  • Pay: $22.09 – $22.68 per hour + incentives
  • Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off, flexible schedule

Great if you like active work and helping people on moving day. You’ll pack, lift, load, and unload items with care while working closely with a small team and dealing directly with customers.

Supply Chain Analyst – Global Distribution Center

  • Employer: Waters Corporation
  • Location: Franklin, MA
  • Type: Full-time
  • Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on inventory accuracy at a busy distribution center. You’ll dig into SAP data, track KPIs, fix inventory issues that affect picking and shipping, and partner with warehouse and planning teams to improve processes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and more local roles tend to pop up once you’re in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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