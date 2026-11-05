🏭 Franklin, MA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Franklin’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid second-shift and entry-level engineering roles on the table. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dairy Farmers of America

Dairy Farmers of America Location: Franklin, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,000 – $88,000

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 2:00 pm – 10:30 pm, weekends/off-hours as needed

Lead a team in a busy dairy plant, keeping production on track and safe. You’ll oversee daily operations, coach employees, handle scheduling, and make sure food safety and quality standards are met.

Employer: MechNova

Location: Franklin, MA

Type: Internship

Salary: $23.00 – $31.00 per hour

Start: Spring

Great fit for students in Industrial, Mechanical, or Chemical Engineering. You’ll support continuous improvement projects, follow SOPs, use SolidWorks/3D printers, and work closely with Operations and Engineering.

Employer: Veracity Ventures Inc. (onsite with client)

(onsite with client) Location: Franklin, MA 02038

Type: Contingent contract, full-time hours

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 3:30 pm – 12:00 am, ~40 hours/week

Second-shift role for an experienced CNC pro who can set up, run, and troubleshoot lathes, mills, and Swiss machines. You’ll machine stainless, nitinol, and other exotic metals, edit programs, inspect parts, and support lean/continuous improvement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.