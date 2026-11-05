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Franklin

🏭 Franklin, MA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UwybF_1Gn6zxdC00

Franklin’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid second-shift and entry-level engineering roles on the table. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Production Supervisor - Second Shift

  • Employer: Dairy Farmers of America
  • Location: Franklin, MA
  • Type: Full-time
  • Salary: $82,000 – $88,000
  • Schedule: Monday–Friday, 2:00 pm – 10:30 pm, weekends/off-hours as needed

Lead a team in a busy dairy plant, keeping production on track and safe. You’ll oversee daily operations, coach employees, handle scheduling, and make sure food safety and quality standards are met.

Manufacturing Engineering Intern

  • Employer: MechNova
  • Location: Franklin, MA
  • Type: Internship
  • Salary: $23.00 – $31.00 per hour
  • Start: Spring

Great fit for students in Industrial, Mechanical, or Chemical Engineering. You’ll support continuous improvement projects, follow SOPs, use SolidWorks/3D printers, and work closely with Operations and Engineering.

CNC Machinist II (Contingent, Second Shift)

  • Employer: Veracity Ventures Inc. (onsite with client)
  • Location: Franklin, MA 02038
  • Type: Contingent contract, full-time hours
  • Schedule: Monday–Friday, 3:30 pm – 12:00 am, ~40 hours/week

Second-shift role for an experienced CNC pro who can set up, run, and troubleshoot lathes, mills, and Swiss machines. You’ll machine stainless, nitinol, and other exotic metals, edit programs, inspect parts, and support lean/continuous improvement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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