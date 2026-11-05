🏥 Franklin, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Franklin, MA right now, especially for nurses, CNAs, and caregivers. If you like patient care and steady hours, this week has some solid options.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C. Location: Franklin, MA

Salary: $60,000 – $90,000 per year

Type: Part-time (2 days/week)

On-site primary care in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities. Great if you want strong relationships with older adults, a steady part-time schedule, and benefits like PTO and malpractice coverage.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C. Location: Franklin, MA

Salary: $150,000 – $200,000 per year

Type: Full-time, 1099 contract

Psych consults in nursing homes with flexible hours, full admin support, and clinical mentorship. Good fit if you’re a psych NP who wants autonomy plus a high earning potential in geriatric mental health.

Employer: The Gardens at Cedarwood

Location: Franklin, MA

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Type: Full-time

Hands-on CNA role in a long-term care setting, focused on ADLs, vitals, and care plans with an interdisciplinary team. Nice option if you want a stable facility job in a values-driven, family-style environment.

Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare

Location: Franklin, MA

Pay: $20 – $23 per hour

Type: Full-time and part-time, 20+ hours/week, home care

In-home caregiving with flexible schedules, weekly pay, and both weekday/weekend shifts. Ideal if you like one-on-one care and want control over your hours while still getting steady work.

Employer: The Gardens at Cedarwood

Location: Franklin, MA

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Type: Full-time, evening shift

LPN role providing meds, wound care, and daily care under RN supervision. Good for nurses who prefer evening hours, want growth and training, and like working in a supportive facility setting.

Employer: Dr. Michael J Pfeffer & Associates

Location: Franklin, MA

Pay: $19 – $23 per hour

Type: 30–35 hours/week, in-person

Front desk role in a busy eye care practice handling check-in/out, insurance verification, phones, and scheduling. Great if you already have medical or optometry front desk experience and want PTO, holidays, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have more than one opening behind each posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.