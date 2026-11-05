🛒 Franklin, MA Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Franklin’s grocery and retail scene is busy right now, with several chains hiring for customer-facing roles. Good mix of entry-level and leadership jobs, most with weekly pay and solid benefits.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Location: Franklin, MA

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: $16.75 – $20.10/hour

Stock and rotate fresh fruits and veggies, keep displays clean, and help members find what they need. Weekly pay, access to daily pay, free BJ’s membership, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, and employee stock purchase plan for eligible roles.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Location: 40 Franklin Village Dr, Franklin, MA

Type: Part-time clerk (listed under full-time category)

Pay: $15.00/hour

Slice meats and cheeses, keep the deli case stocked, and help customers pick out meal ideas. Good fit if you like talking with people and want steady hours in a busy neighborhood grocery store.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Franklin, MA

Type: Full-time, leadership

Lead the deli team, handle scheduling, ordering, and food safety, and keep cases full and appealing. Comes with weekly pay, associate discounts, and access to health, financial, and time-off benefits for eligible associates.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—grocery roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.