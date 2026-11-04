📅 Monthly LGBTQ+ support group at Franklin Public Library

📅 Monthly LGBTQ+ support group at the Franklin Public Library.

A peer-led support group for LGBTQ+ adults meets once a month in the library’s private upstairs room (it’s ADA-accessible via elevator).

Parents and children are welcome to join from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM for the second half of the meeting.

Please wear a face mask to help protect immunocompromised and disabled community members. Masks will be provided if you forget to bring one.

Location: Franklin Public Library, Franklin, PA.

If you’re looking for local community and support, this is a quiet, welcoming space to connect.