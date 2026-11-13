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🏗️ Franklin, LA Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings
Franklin’s industrial scene is busy right now, with strong demand for experienced engineers. If you’ve got heavy industry, mining, or manufacturing skills, these roles are worth a serious look.
Shipyard Industrial Engineer – Saronic Technologies
- Employer: Saronic Technologies
- Location: Franklin, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (no exact range listed)
Design and validate the full shipyard manufacturing system – from building layouts and crane coverage to process flow and capacity models. Great fit if you have 5+ years in industrial facility layout and want to work on automation-first, greenfield-style projects with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), stock options, and more).
Mine Hoist & Shafts Engineer – Compass Minerals
- Employer: Compass Minerals
- Location: Cote Blanche Mine (near Franklin, LA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $126,000 – $155,000/year + bonus eligibility
Be the site expert for hoisting and shaft systems at an underground salt mine, leading design, inspections, maintenance strategy, and safety compliance. This role offers relocation help, benefits starting Day 1, 11+ holidays, PTO, 401(k) match, and education reimbursement, ideal for someone with 10+ years in mining and deep hoist/shaft experience.
Senior Reliability Engineer – Birla Carbon
- Employer: Birla Carbon
- Location: North Bend Plant (Franklin, LA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (no exact range listed)
Lead reliability strategy at a major carbon black manufacturing plant, cutting unplanned downtime and driving predictive maintenance and root cause analysis. Strong match if you have 7+ years in reliability/maintenance engineering in chemical or heavy industry and want solid perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, and performance incentives.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—your mix of projects and plant experience might be exactly what they need.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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