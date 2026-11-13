Franklin’s industrial scene is busy right now, with both traditional manufacturing and cutting-edge maritime tech hiring. If you’ve got plant, shipyard, or production experience, there are some strong leadership roles open.

Employer: Birla Carbon

Birla Carbon Location: Franklin, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead plant operators at a global carbon black manufacturer, keeping production safe, reliable, and on target. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in manufacturing or process plants and want to supervise crews, drive safety, and support continuous improvement.

Employer: Saronic Technologies

Saronic Technologies Location: Franklin, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Run the technical side of a modern shipyard, leading production and manufacturing engineering for autonomous vessels. Best for someone with 10+ years in shipbuilding or heavy manufacturing, strong leadership skills, and a passion for improving production flow and quality.

Employer: Saronic Technologies

Saronic Technologies Location: Franklin, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Own day-to-day manufacturing and assembly operations for advanced maritime hardware. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Engineering/Manufacturing/Operations, 7+ years in production (2+ in leadership), and experience with complex electromechanical builds.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.