undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏭 Franklin, KY Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings on Night & 3rd Shift
Franklin’s plants are busy and hiring, especially for folks who like hands-on work and late shifts. If you’ve got mechanical skills or production experience, these roles are worth a look.
Mobile Equipment Technician – Night Shift
- Employer: Matalco Inc.
- Location: Franklin, KY
- Type: Full-time, night shift, Monday–Friday
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the plant’s heavy mobile equipment running with preventative, predictive, and repair maintenance. This role is great if you have at least 2 years working on heavy equipment, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind working in a covered but non‑insulated environment.
Team Leader – Manufacturing (3rd Shift)
- Employer: Franklin Precision Industry
- Location: Franklin, KY
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Lead one or more assembly lines, cover operators when needed, and keep quality, safety, and 5S on point. Good fit if you have a high school diploma or GED, like coaching others, and enjoy improving line efficiency and processes.
Quality Supervisor
- Employer: SHINSUNG ST USA INC
- Location: Franklin, KY
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour rotating shifts (days/nights)
- Pay: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, EAP
Oversee quality from incoming materials to finished product with IQC, LQC, and OQC inspections. Ideal if you have an associate degree or higher, manufacturing quality experience, can lift 77 lbs, and want a role that works closely with production and engineering.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and you might spot a shift or duty mix that fits your life.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.