Franklin’s plants are busy and hiring, especially for folks who like hands-on work and late shifts. If you’ve got mechanical skills or production experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Matalco Inc.

Matalco Inc. Location: Franklin, KY

Type: Full-time , night shift, Monday–Friday

, Salary: Not listed

Keep the plant’s heavy mobile equipment running with preventative, predictive, and repair maintenance. This role is great if you have at least 2 years working on heavy equipment, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind working in a covered but non‑insulated environment.

Employer: Franklin Precision Industry

Location: Franklin, KY

Type: Full-time , 3rd shift

, Salary: Not listed

Lead one or more assembly lines, cover operators when needed, and keep quality, safety, and 5S on point. Good fit if you have a high school diploma or GED, like coaching others, and enjoy improving line efficiency and processes.

Employer: SHINSUNG ST USA INC

Location: Franklin, KY

Type: Full-time , 12-hour rotating shifts (days/nights)

, Pay: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, EAP

Oversee quality from incoming materials to finished product with IQC, LQC, and OQC inspections. Ideal if you have an associate degree or higher, manufacturing quality experience, can lift 77 lbs, and want a role that works closely with production and engineering.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and you might spot a shift or duty mix that fits your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.