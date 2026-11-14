Franklin’s senior care centers are busy and hiring. If you’re a CNA or RN who loves working with older adults, there are several solid options right in town.

Employer: American Senior Communities – Hickory Creek at Franklin

American Senior Communities – Hickory Creek at Franklin Location: Franklin, IN

Type: Full-time (Day Shift)

Salary: Not listed

Help residents with daily living, offer companionship, and be part of a team that focuses on dignity and respect. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, early access to earnings, and strong career growth support like mentorships, tuition help, and scholarships.

Employer: American Senior Communities – Hickory Creek at Franklin

American Senior Communities – Hickory Creek at Franklin Location: Franklin, IN

Type: Full-time (Day Shift)

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift RN role where you’ll assess residents, manage meds, and lead the care team. This site is part of the CMS Nurses for Nursing Homes program, so qualified nurses may get up to $40,000 in student loan repayment and/or a $10,000 stipend for a three-year commitment, plus full benefits and leadership development.

Employer: American Senior Communities – Franklin Meadows

American Senior Communities – Franklin Meadows Location: Franklin, IN

Type: Likely full-time, weekend leadership role

Likely Salary: Not listed

Lead the nursing team on weekends, support staff, and oversee resident care. This role is also eligible for the CMS Nurses for Nursing Homes program with up to $40,000 in loan repayment and/or a $10,000 stipend, plus the usual ASC benefits like low-cost health insurance, PTO, and tuition support.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.