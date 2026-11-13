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🏥 Franklin, IN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Franklin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, especially around senior care and pharmacy support. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for your next step.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
- Employer: Franciscan Ministries
- Location: Franklin, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.00–$30.00 per hour
Provide direct nursing care to residents, oversee CNAs and care associates, and help with admissions, discharges, meds, and wound care. Good fit if you’re an LPN with at least 1 year of experience who likes hands-on care and leading a team.
Pharmacy Technician – Level 2 (Part Time)
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Franklin, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping patients at the counter, entering prescriptions, handling insurance claims, and stocking meds. Comes with weekly pay, team member discount, and paid education assistance, great if you want flexible hours and growth in pharmacy.
Director of Nursing
- Employer: Morning Pointe Senior Living
- Location: Franklin, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead care in an assisted living/memory care community, managing assessments, care plans, and a team of caregivers, MAs, and LPNs. Ideal for an RN or LPN with at least 1 year of clinical and supervisory experience who enjoys mentoring staff and shaping resident care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Franklin tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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