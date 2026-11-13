Franklin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, especially around senior care and pharmacy support. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for your next step.

Employer: Franciscan Ministries

Franciscan Ministries Location: Franklin, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.00–$30.00 per hour

Provide direct nursing care to residents, oversee CNAs and care associates, and help with admissions, discharges, meds, and wound care. Good fit if you’re an LPN with at least 1 year of experience who likes hands-on care and leading a team.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Franklin, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping patients at the counter, entering prescriptions, handling insurance claims, and stocking meds. Comes with weekly pay, team member discount, and paid education assistance, great if you want flexible hours and growth in pharmacy.

Employer: Morning Pointe Senior Living

Morning Pointe Senior Living Location: Franklin, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead care in an assisted living/memory care community, managing assessments, care plans, and a team of caregivers, MAs, and LPNs. Ideal for an RN or LPN with at least 1 year of clinical and supervisory experience who enjoys mentoring staff and shaping resident care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Franklin tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.