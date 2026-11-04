🚧 Franklin, IN Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Franklin’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong picks if you’re ready for your next move in construction and skilled trades.

Employer: Malarkey Roofing Products (Amrize)

Malarkey Roofing Products (Amrize) Location: Franklin, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $49.92/hr (non-licensed), $57.20/hr (licensed)

Lead electrical work in an industrial setting, troubleshooting PLCs, drives, and combustion furnaces while keeping equipment running safely. This role comes with strong hourly pay, 401(k) options, stock purchase plan, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, and parental leave.

Employer: Fletcher Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (via National Automotive Training Academy)

(via National Automotive Training Academy) Location: Franklin, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work on a wide mix of used vehicles—inspect, diagnose, repair, and recondition cars for sale. This is for trained mechanics with 4+ years of professional experience and formal automotive education who want steady shop work and a serious, professional environment.

Employer: Fletcher Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (via National Automotive Training Academy)

(via National Automotive Training Academy) Location: Franklin, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Multiple technician spots open, from near-master CDJR techs to growing B- and C-level techs. If you know your way around Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram—or want to build that path—this shop is looking for people who take pride in accurate diagnostics and clean, safe work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.