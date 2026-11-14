Franklin Furnace is buzzing with big construction projects, and they’re looking for experienced leaders to keep everything running smoothly. If you’ve got management chops in construction or electrical work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Superior

Superior Location: Franklin Furnace, OH

Salary: $105,000 – $140,000/year + $10,000 sign-on bonus

+ Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Lead QA and commissioning on hyperscale, mission-critical electrical projects and be the go-to expert for complex power systems. Superior covers 100% of health, dental, disability, and life insurance for you and your family, plus 3+ weeks PTO, 401(k) match, and HSA contributions.

Employer: Superior

Superior Location: Franklin Furnace, OH

Salary: $105,000 – $140,000/year + $10,000 sign-on bonus

+ Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Run large electrical construction projects from kickoff to closeout, owning schedule, budget, and client relationships. This role also offers relocation support for mid- and senior-level hires plus the same strong benefits: 100% paid health/dental, 3+ weeks PTO, 401(k) match, and paid parental leave.

Employer: Holder Construction

Holder Construction Location: Franklin Furnace, OH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, on-site

Why it’s interesting: Take charge of on-site execution for major builds, leading teams, managing project financials, and driving schedule, safety, and quality. Holder offers a bonus program, PTO, health/dental/vision/life insurance, 401(k), and extra pay for night and swing shifts in select roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has multiple projects and often more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.