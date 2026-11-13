Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board will host AI IGNITE: From Possibility to Performance on Thursday, December 10, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Botetourt Center at Greenfield to help manufacturing professionals learn how artificial intelligence can support workers, streamline operations, and improve business performance. The event will offer expert talks, practical sessions, and hands-on learning on using AI to boost efficiency, improve decision-making, address workforce needs, and find new growth opportunities. Register here: https://grwdb.jotform.com/form/ai-ignite-event

This content is adapted from materials provided by Franklin County Office of Economic Development