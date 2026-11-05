Tumbler Compost Workshop at Essig Rec Center

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will hold a Tumbler-Style Compost Building Workshop at Essig Recreation Center on Thursday, November 19 at 5:30 PM. Participants will learn how to compost and build their own tumbler-style composter to reduce waste and create garden compost; the cost is $100, and the registration deadline is November 12. More information and registration: PlayFranklinCounty.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Franklin County Parks and Recreation