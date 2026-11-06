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Franklin County
⚠️ Franklin County offices closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day
8 days ago
⚠️ Franklin County offices closed for Veterans Day
All Franklin County offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.
The closure lasts all day.
If you need to:
- Pay county bills
- File paperwork
- Visit any county department in person
plan to do it before or after November 11, since offices will not be open that day.
More Info: Veterans Day: Franklin County Offices Closed - Fra...
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