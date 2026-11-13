Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center will host a free Community Care Day on Saturday, November 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 4340 Tamarack Blvd., Columbus. Residents can drop in any time during the event to read a favorite book to shelter dogs, help make treats, or assist with simple shelter chores; kids are welcome with a parent or guardian who is 18 or older, and no sign-up is needed. Learn more: https://www.franklincountyohio.gov/County-Government/Events-directory/ANCL/Community-Care-Day

This content is adapted from materials provided by Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center