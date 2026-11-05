📅 Nov. 6 Franklin County Tech Program Advisory meeting

📅 Franklin County Tech Program Advisory Meeting Nov. 6

The Franklin County Technical School Program Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, November 6, 2026 at Franklin County Technical School, 82 Industrial Blvd, Turners Falls, MA 01376.

Schedule:

1:00 PM – Lunch in the school cafeteria with program teachers, school administration, school committee, and advisory committee members

– Lunch in the school cafeteria with program teachers, school administration, school committee, and advisory committee members 1:30 PM – Program Advisory Committee update

– Program Advisory Committee update 1:45 PM – Break into individual program areas for separate advisory meetings

– Break into individual program areas for separate advisory meetings 3:00 PM – Adjourn

If you are on the Program Advisory Committee, please call Ms. Fiske at 413-863-9561 ext. 114 by October 23, 2026 to confirm you will attend.