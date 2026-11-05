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📅 Nov. 6 Franklin County Tech Program Advisory meeting

6 days ago
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📅 Franklin County Tech Program Advisory Meeting Nov. 6

The Franklin County Technical School Program Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, November 6, 2026 at Franklin County Technical School, 82 Industrial Blvd, Turners Falls, MA 01376.

Schedule:

  • 1:00 PM – Lunch in the school cafeteria with program teachers, school administration, school committee, and advisory committee members
  • 1:30 PM – Program Advisory Committee update
  • 1:45 PM – Break into individual program areas for separate advisory meetings
  • 3:00 PM – Adjourn

If you are on the Program Advisory Committee, please call Ms. Fiske at 413-863-9561 ext. 114 by October 23, 2026 to confirm you will attend.

More Info: Calendar • Franklin County Technical School Progra...

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