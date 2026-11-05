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Franklin County
⚠️ Franklin County Probate Court closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day
2 days ago
⚠️ Probate Court closed for Veterans Day
The Franklin County Probate Court will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.
If you need probate services—like filings, records, or other court business—plan to visit before or after November 11, since the court offices will not be open that day.
More Info: Veterans Day Holiday | Franklin County Probate Cou...
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