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Franklin County

Baby storytime and coffee at Owens Park in November

4 days ago
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Franklin County Library will hold a Baby Storytime each Friday morning in November at Owens Park, with sensory play and coffee provided by Franklin County NC Parks & Recreation and health education and resources from the Franklin County NC Health Department RIMC program. Parents and caregivers can bring babies to enjoy stories, sensory exploration, and health information in the park.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Franklin County NC Library

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