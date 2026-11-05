Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Franklin County

Extension shares mulch tips to protect plants

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OUIDB_1GobYxVU00

N.C. Cooperative Extension, Franklin County Center is urging gardeners to use mulch to protect plants by cutting weeds, saving water in dry times, reducing runoff, improving sandy soil, and keeping soil temperature more even. For more information, residents can contact the Franklin County office at 919-496-3344 or visit the Extension website.

This content is adapted from materials provided by N.C. Cooperative Extension, Franklin County Center

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments