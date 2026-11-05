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Franklin County
Extension shares mulch tips to protect plants
3 days ago
N.C. Cooperative Extension, Franklin County Center is urging gardeners to use mulch to protect plants by cutting weeds, saving water in dry times, reducing runoff, improving sandy soil, and keeping soil temperature more even. For more information, residents can contact the Franklin County office at 919-496-3344 or visit the Extension website.
This content is adapted from materials provided by N.C. Cooperative Extension, Franklin County Center
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