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Meet Logan and Lucky, this week’s CVAS pets of the week
By Free Press Publisher,4 days ago
Meet Logan and Lucky, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Logan and Lucky would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
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