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PennDOT Preps to Open New Route 997 Roundabouts near Waynesboro in Washington Township, Franklin County
By Staff Report,4 days ago
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that on Wednesday, November 18, the contractor plans to open the new roundabouts on Route 997 (Anthony Highway) in their final configuration near Waynesboro Borough in Washington Township, Franklin County. Weather permitting, the contractor will work on Monday, November 16, and Tuesday, November...
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