undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Shapiro Administration Invests Nearly $13 Million to Improve Traffic Safety Across the Commonwealth
By Staff Report,9 days ago
Today, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that it will distribute approximately $12.9 million in Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) funding to 29 municipalities statewide to fund 33 safety projects. This investment, which supports the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to safer, more connected communities, brings the total dollars awarded under the Shapiro Administration to over $87 million, supporting 205 safety projects.
6