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Acima Settlement to Provide More Than $5 Million in Relief to Pennsylvania Consumers
By Free Press Publisher,9 days ago
Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced a $183.5 million multistate settlement with Acima Digital, LLC and its parent company, Acima Holdings, LLC, over allegations of deceptive rent-to-own financing practices. The settlement includes $43 million in consumer restitution, $10.5 million paid to states and $130 million in lease balance reductions. Nearly...