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Garrity Urges Local Governments, Nonprofits to Consider INVEST PA
By Free Press Publisher,8 days ago
Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity is encouraging local governments and nonprofit organizations to consider INVEST PA, a Treasury-administered investment program with more than 400 participants and $1.5 billion in assets. The program offers a Daily Pool for local government entities and a Community Pool for qualifying nonprofits. Both maintain Standard &...
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